Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Obama eulogy makes thinly veiled digs at Trump

BBC News Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Barack Obama eulogises late congressman John Lewis, with a few jabs at his White House successor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Obama eulogy makes thinly veiled digs at Trump

Obama eulogy makes thinly veiled digs at Trump 02:11

 Barack Obama eulogises late congressman John Lewis, with a few jabs at his White House successor.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Obama Honors John Lewis With Political Eulogy [Video]

Obama Honors John Lewis With Political Eulogy

Former President Barack Obama gave a starkly political eulogy for John Lewis, in which he criticized the Trump administration and called for voting rights reform.

Credit: Huffington Post     Duration: 06:38Published
WEB EXTRA: Former President Barack Obama Speaks at Rep. John Lewis Funeral [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Former President Barack Obama Speaks at Rep. John Lewis Funeral

Former President Barack Obama eulogized Rep. John Lewis at the late congressman's funeral in Atlanta, GA Thursday. The former president said when he was inaugurated, Lewis "was one of the first people..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:42Published
Obama raises $24 million in donations for Biden [Video]

Obama raises $24 million in donations for Biden

At fundraising events where he has raised more than $24 million for Joe Biden’s campaign in the past two months, former President Barack Obama has unleashed on President Trump in private to party..

Credit: The New York Times     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this