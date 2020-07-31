|
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — One Marine has died, two injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern California, the Marines said early Friday. The accident happened Thursday and search and rescue efforts were underway Friday morning with support from the Navy and Coast Guard, the […]
