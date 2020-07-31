Global  
 

US agrees to buy Sanofi-GSK Covid-19 vaccine

Friday, 31 July 2020
Washington will pay up to $2.1bn to speed up development and secure an initial 100m doses
News video: 'US may supply Covid vaccine to other parts of the world': Donald Trump

'US may supply Covid vaccine to other parts of the world': Donald Trump 02:19

 US President Donald Trump has said that the US may possibly supply coronavirus vaccine to other parts of the world when it is ready. He said that his government has increased production of materials needed for the development of the vaccine and added that it would be completed very soon. He further...

