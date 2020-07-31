50 States, USDA Warn Of Mystery Seeds

Baker: 400 Packages Of Mystery Seeds Have Been Sent To Massachusetts
Gov. Charlie Baker urged anyone who gets unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail not to plant them, but report it to the Department of Agriculture.
'Mystery Seeds' being delivered to Hoosier homes could be a scam, hurt environment
'Mystery Seeds' are being sent to Hoosiers, unsolicited. The sending of seeds, mostly coming from China could be part of a scam, If planted, the seeds could have negative impacts on other plants, crop..
Don't plant the mystery seeds
Right now the government is investigating seed packets that are randomly showing up in peoples' mailboxes. Investigators say if you receive them, don't open them and don't plant them.
