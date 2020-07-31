Global  
 

TV host Regis Philbin buried at Notre Dame, his alma mater

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Television host Regis Philbin, who died last week at 88, has been buried at the University of Notre Dame following a private funeral service at his alma mater, a school spokesman said. Philbin was buried Wednesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the northern Indiana Catholic school’s campus after a private […]
