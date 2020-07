Rep. Greg Pence criticized for racist items sold at his mall Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Pence is coming under criticism for allowing the sale of objects with racist depictions of African Americans at a sprawling antiques mall he co-owns — and the issue has taken on particular significance as the Republican defends his congressional seat in Indiana amid a national reckoning on race. […] 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Ellen Erichson "Rep. Greg Pence Criticized for Racist Items Sold at His Mall" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/TsRiyt0DiO 2 minutes ago ariana (rand paul hate page) RT @newsone: U.S. Representative Greg Pence of Indiana is being criticized by people on social media and by his political opponent Jeannine… 3 days ago Blacktropolis newsone: U.S. Representative Greg Pence of Indiana is being criticized by people on social media and by his politic… https://t.co/bi6jGw7XZj 6 days ago NewsOne U.S. Representative Greg Pence of Indiana is being criticized by people on social media and by his political oppone… https://t.co/jUsMnbA8er 1 week ago