Spain sets temperature records in heatwave, UK swelters Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

MADRID (AP) — As parts of Spain set record temperatures during a heatwave, U.K. residents were sweltering Friday on what was expected to be the country’s hottest day this year. San Sebastian on Spain’s northern coast witnessed 42 degrees Celsius (107 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday — the hottest temperature there since records began in 1955, […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this philip Spain sets temperature records in heatwave, UK swelters https://t.co/0XfOFf3OfU via @YahooNews 9 minutes ago