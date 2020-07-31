COVID-19 Data-Reporting Changed, But Not Florida’s Case Count Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

As Florida’s COVID-19 case count rose to the second-highest in the U.S. in July, a former challenger for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s congressional seat falsely claimed on social media that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had made a "mistake" and subsequently reduced Florida's count by 79,000 cases. There was no such adjustment.



As Florida's COVID-19 case count rose to the second-highest in the U.S. in July, a former challenger for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's congressional seat falsely claimed on social media that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had made a "mistake" and subsequently reduced Florida's count by 79,000 cases. There was no such adjustment.


