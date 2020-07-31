Global  
 

COVID-19 Data-Reporting Changed, But Not Florida’s Case Count

FactCheck.org Friday, 31 July 2020
COVID-19 Data-Reporting Changed, But Not Florida’s Case CountAs Florida’s COVID-19 case count rose to the second-highest in the U.S. in July, a former challenger for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s congressional seat falsely claimed on social media that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had made a "mistake" and subsequently reduced Florida's count by 79,000 cases. There was no such adjustment.

The post COVID-19 Data-Reporting Changed, But Not Florida’s Case Count appeared first on FactCheck.org.
News video: Will Florida face another coronavirus data fight when schools reopen?

Will Florida face another coronavirus data fight when schools reopen? 02:07

 If your school district has a COVID-19 case, will you know about it? That’s one of the questions irking parents and teachers as Florida tries to return to in-person classes next month.

