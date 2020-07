You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indonesian Muslims mask up for Eid



With face masks on and body temperatures checked, hundreds of Muslims streamed into a mosque in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Friday (July 31) to perform morning prayers as the country kicked off.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 13 hours ago 'Not like other years': Coronavirus dampens Eid al-Adha in Libya



COVID-19 pandemic affecting livestock market, other businesses, as residents prepare to mark holiday amid restrictions. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:43 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this Clare’s Media Hub Scorching Temperatures Bake Middle East Amid Eid al-Adha Celebrations https://t.co/qBO5nmMnyx 5 seconds ago Newsflash ⚑ Scorching Temperatures Bake Middle East Amid Eid al-Adha Celebrations πŸ—žοΈ By Falih Hassan and Elian Peltier https://t.co/00fMBRJtMQ 5 minutes ago Easter Traditions Scorching Temperatures Bake Middle East Amid Eid al-Adha Celebrations https://t.co/VtD29tktpa 5 minutes ago