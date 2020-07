DHS Collecting Intelligence Information On Journalists In Portland Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe Department of Homeland Security has been compiling intelligence reports on members of the press.



The Washington Post reports the department sent federal law enforcement agencies intelligence information on two journalists who published leaked, unclassified documents about DHS's role in the protests in Portland,... Watch VideoThe Department of Homeland Security has been compiling intelligence reports on members of the press.The Washington Post reports the department sent federal law enforcement agencies intelligence information on two journalists who published leaked, unclassified documents about DHS's role in the protests in Portland, 👓 View full article