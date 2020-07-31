California officials report first virus death of a child Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health officials reported the state's first coronavirus death of a child on Friday, saying the victim was a teenager who had other health conditions. The death occurred in the Central Valley but officials at the state Department of Public Health released no other details, citing privacy rules. The Central Valley


