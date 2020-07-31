Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California officials report first virus death of a child

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health officials reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child on Friday, saying the victim was a teenager who had other health conditions. The death occurred in the Central Valley but officials at the state Department of Public Health released no other details, citing privacy rules. The Central Valley […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: First Coronavirus Death Of Child In California Confirmed At Madera Hospital

First Coronavirus Death Of Child In California Confirmed At Madera Hospital 00:24

 A Madera hospital has confirmed a pediatric patient has died from COVID-19, marking the first coronavirus-related death of a child in California, according to the state health department. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The 8th Death Row Inmate in California Has Died From Suspected Coronavirus-Related Complications [Video]

The 8th Death Row Inmate in California Has Died From Suspected Coronavirus-Related Complications

Coronavirus spreading in prisons across the country is a major concern. And in California, an 8th death row inmate has died of what appears to be complications from COVID-19. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published
Fort Worth Senior Dies Of West Nile Virus, First Human Case In Tarrant County This Year [Video]

Fort Worth Senior Dies Of West Nile Virus, First Human Case In Tarrant County This Year

The death is also the first human case of WNV in Tarrant County this year.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:38Published
Brazil will start testing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Brazil will start testing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil will begin advanced clinical testing of a Chinese-made vaccine against COVID-19, issuing the first doses to around 900 volunteers on Tuesday (July 21). The COVID-19 vaccine, developed by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:16Published

Tweets about this

Star_Foreign

Star World California officials report first virus death of a child https://t.co/Fo1Kz13cdY 4 minutes ago

chelseafeilen

wear a mask RT @nbcsandiego: BREAKING: California health officials have reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child. https://t.co/IKikpVgcTC 11 minutes ago

___mpdg

Mace a c*p call it peppa pig RT @23ABCNews: California health officials have reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child, a teenager from the Central Valley… 24 minutes ago

superhighproph1

Super High Prophet RT @KPBSnews: California health officials reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child on Friday, saying the victim was a teenag… 27 minutes ago

KPBSnews

KPBS News California health officials reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child on Friday, saying the victim wa… https://t.co/fMzN2eVlHx 30 minutes ago

Freier17

E RT @KMPHFOX26: The CDPH says the Central Valley teen had underlying health conditions. https://t.co/MpZOmfKVeu 31 minutes ago

AriellePhoenix

Arielle Phoenix😷🌊🗳🕶〽️🥁💫❤️ RT @AngieNBCLA: California Officials Report First Virus Death of a Child https://t.co/buXPpXbKg7 31 minutes ago

Stijl

Stijl #California officials report first #coronavirus death of a child https://t.co/XBLfMLPwF2 via @MyDesert 32 minutes ago