You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Alan Dershowitz defends himself after name surfaces in Maxwell, Epstein documents



Alan Dershowitz defends himself after name surfaces in Maxwell, Epstein documents Credit: nypost Duration: 01:38 Published 1 hour ago Court docs detail Maxwell's 'constant' orgies with young girls on Epstein's island



Court docs detail Maxwell's 'constant' orgies with young girls on Epstein's island Credit: nypost Duration: 01:10 Published 1 hour ago Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial



Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this