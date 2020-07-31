Global  
 

Herman Cain Died of COVID-19, Not Cancer

FactCheck.org Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Herman Cain Died of COVID-19, Not CancerWithin hours after his passing, Facebook posts falsely claimed that former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain died of colon cancer, not COVID-19. Cain did battle and survive cancer in 2006, but his staff confirmed online that his death was due to the novel coronavirus.

