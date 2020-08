NHL set to resume against complicated backdrop of pandemic, battle for equality Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

It was certainly a very different world the evening of March 11, hours before the league would suspend its schedule, when the Los Angeles Kings beat the Ottawa Senators in what would turn out to be the final game of the 2019-20 regular season. Now, 142 days later, the NHL returns. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this