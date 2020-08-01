|
Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence Overturned
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoA federal appeals court has overturned the death sentence of the man convicted for his role in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
Just a note: To avoid giving them notoriety, Newsy does not name the perpetrators of mass attacks. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit threw out the Boston attacker's* *death...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this