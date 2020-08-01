Global  
 

Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence Overturned

Newsy Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
A federal appeals court has overturned the death sentence of the man convicted for his role in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Just a note: To avoid giving them notoriety, Newsy does not name the perpetrators of mass attacks. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit threw out the Boston attacker's* *death...
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: 'I'm Not Surprised' Former Police Commissioner Ed Davis Says Of Decision To Overturn Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence

'I'm Not Surprised' Former Police Commissioner Ed Davis Says Of Decision To Overturn Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence 10:59

 Ed Davis was the Boston Police commissioner at the time of the marathon bombing.

