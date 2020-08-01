|
Mexico posts world's third-highest coronavirus death toll: Live
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Mexico reports 46,688 fatalities, overtaking the UK to log the world's third-highest COVID-19 death toll.
COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes
Florida hit a grim milestone on Saturday. According to HuffPost, the state's count of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 exceeded that of New York's. Nationwide, cases increased by 74,848, the..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
India virus deaths pass Italy's as floods hamper battle
New Delhi (AFP) July 31, 2020
India's coronavirus death toll passed 35,000 on Friday, overtaking that of Italy, as floods affecting millions and killing...
Terra Daily
Also reported by •Al Jazeera
U.S. coronavirus death toll reaches 150,000, highest in the world
Health experts predict the number could reach 200,000 in less than two months. The United States COVID-19 deaths topped 150,000 on Wednesday, the highest in the...
WorldNews
Coronavirus India lockdown Day 129 live updates | Andhra Pradesh sees biggest spike in COVID cases
India now has the fifth-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, surpassing Italy.
Hindu
