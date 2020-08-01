Global  
 

Mexico posts world's third-highest coronavirus death toll: Live

Al Jazeera Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Mexico reports 46,688 fatalities, overtaking the UK to log the world's third-highest COVID-19 death toll.
