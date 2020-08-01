Mexico posts world's third-highest coronavirus death toll: Live

Covid-19: India records biggest single day jump in Coronavirus cases, 16 Lakh-mark breached|Oneindia



India reported a new record surge this morning in coronavirus cases with more than 55,000 fresh infections registered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that over 6.42 lakh.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:11 Published 17 hours ago

Coronavirus cases in India breach 15 lakh mark, death toll soars past 34 thousand | Oneindia News



As India continues to record near-50,000 cases of coronavirus every single day as the country inches closer and closer to the peak of this pandemic. According to the morning bulletin by the Union.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:42 Published 3 days ago