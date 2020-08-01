NSW records new coronavirus death and 17 cases as another Sydney venue closes
Saturday, 1 August 2020 (
1 hour ago) A man in his 80s connected to the Crossroads Hotel coronavirus cluster has died in NSW, taking the state's toll to 52 and the nationwide tally to 198.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
7 hours ago
More than 800 Nevadans have no died from the coronavirus. 29 new deaths were reported today according to the state health department.
Coronavirus in Nevada | July 31 00:16
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
From Florida To Texas, Cases Are Starting To Trend Downward
Florida added 8,892 new coronavirus cases Monday, it's lowest number in weeks, while Texas saw its COVID death total jump 12 percent after the state changed the way it counts fatalities. Danya Bacchus..
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:46 Published 3 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this