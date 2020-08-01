Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Green earthquake alert (Magnitude 5.5M, Depth:10km) in Southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge 01/08/2020 09:17 UTC, No people within 100km.

GDACS Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Green earthquake alert (Magnitude 5.5M, Depth:10km) in Southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge 01/08/2020 09:17 UTC, No people within 100km.On 8/1/2020 9:17:17 AM, an earthquake occurred in Southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge potentially affecting No people within 100km. The earthquake had Magnitude 5.5M, Depth:10km.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pacoima Early Thursday Morning, Rocks Southland [Video]

4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pacoima Early Thursday Morning, Rocks Southland

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacoima area of the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning and was felt across the Southland. It was followed up by two large aftershocks.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:19Published
4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pacoima, Rocks Southland [Video]

4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pacoima, Rocks Southland

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacoima area of the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning and was felt across the Southland.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:18Published
Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning issued after 7.8 magnitude tremor hits | Oneindia News [Video]

Alaska earthquake: Tsunami warning issued after 7.8 magnitude tremor hits | Oneindia News

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning for areas within 300 kilometers of the epicenter. The shallow quake hit at 0612 GMT Wednesday about 500 miles..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Green earthquake alert (Magnitude 5.5M, Depth:6.56km) in Mexico 24/07/2020 03:19 UTC, 370000 people within 100km.

 On 7/24/2020 3:19:51 AM, an earthquake occurred in Mexico potentially affecting 370000 people within 100km. The earthquake had Magnitude 5.5M, Depth:6.56km.
GDACS

Green earthquake alert (Magnitude 6.3M, Depth:10km) in South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands 26/07/2020 00:53 UTC, No people within 100km.

 On 7/26/2020 12:53:59 AM, an earthquake occurred in South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands potentially affecting No people within 100km. The earthquake had...
GDACS

Green earthquake alert (Magnitude 5.7M, Depth:38.97km) in Philippines 27/07/2020 17:32 UTC, 1950000 people within 100km.

 On 7/27/2020 5:32:44 PM, an earthquake occurred in Philippines potentially affecting 1950000 people within 100km. The earthquake had Magnitude 5.7M,...
GDACS


Tweets about this