Green earthquake alert (Magnitude 5.5M, Depth:10km) in Southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge 01/08/2020 09:17 UTC, No people within 100km.
Saturday, 1 August 2020 (
38 minutes ago) On 8/1/2020 9:17:17 AM, an earthquake occurred in Southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge potentially affecting No people within 100km. The earthquake had Magnitude 5.5M, Depth:10km.
