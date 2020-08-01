Green earthquake alert (Magnitude 5.5M, Depth:10km) in Southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge 01/08/2020 09:17 UTC, No people within 100km.

On 7/24/2020 3:19:51 AM, an earthquake occurred in Mexico potentially affecting 370000 people within 100km. The earthquake had Magnitude 5.5M, Depth:6.56km.

Green earthquake alert (Magnitude 6.3M, Depth:10km) in South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands 26/07/2020 00:53 UTC, No people within 100km. On 7/26/2020 12:53:59 AM, an earthquake occurred in South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands potentially affecting No people within 100km. The earthquake had...

GDACS 6 days ago



