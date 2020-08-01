Key Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman says coming forward 'ended my career' in scathing op-ed
Saturday, 1 August 2020
1 hour ago) 'After 21 years, six months and 10 days of active military service, I am now a civilian,' Mr Vindman writes
