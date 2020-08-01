Global  
 

Key Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman says coming forward 'ended my career' in scathing op-ed

Independent Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
'After 21 years, six months and 10 days of active military service, I am now a civilian,' Mr Vindman writes
Key impeachment inquiry witness says nation's values threatened under Trump

 "At no point in my career or life have I felt our nation's values under greater threat and in more peril than at this moment," Alexander Vindman wrote in an...
CBS News


