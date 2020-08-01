Global  
 

Coronavirus: Tokyo's famous Kabuki-za Theatre reopens after five months

BBC News Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Capacity has been halved at the venue, with performers now wearing masks and sitting further apart.
