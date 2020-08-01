Rhode Island mistakenly issued tax refund cheques signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge



[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29 Published 3 weeks ago Disney Cancels Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party In 2020



The annual after-hours party is an extra ticket event that runs a couple of nights per week from August through the beginning of November. It features trick-or-treating, Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:27 Published on June 19, 2020 Disney World cancels Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party



Walt Disney World has announced that the 2020 'Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' at Magic Kingdom is canceled. Story: https://bit.ly/37P2BFx Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:27 Published on June 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources RI issues tax refunds signed by Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, rather than the state treasurer...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



Rhode Island Erroneously Mailed Checks Signed by Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse are giving away money ... or so it seems after nearly 200 people in Rhode Island mistakenly received tax refund checks signed by the...

TMZ.com 21 hours ago





Tweets about this