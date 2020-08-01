Rhode Island mistakenly issued tax refund cheques signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse
Saturday, 1 August 2020 (
44 minutes ago) Rhode Island issued 176 tax refund cheques this week signed by iconic duo Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse -- instead of the state treasurer and controller.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge
[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29 Published 3 weeks ago
Disney Cancels Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party In 2020
The annual after-hours party is an extra ticket event that runs a couple of nights per week from August through the beginning of November. It features trick-or-treating, Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween..
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:27 Published on June 19, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this