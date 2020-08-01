Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rhode Island mistakenly issued tax refund cheques signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse

CTV News Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Rhode Island issued 176 tax refund cheques this week signed by iconic duo Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse -- instead of the state treasurer and controller.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge [Video]

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:29Published
Disney Cancels Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party In 2020 [Video]

Disney Cancels Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party In 2020

The annual after-hours party is an extra ticket event that runs a couple of nights per week from August through the beginning of November. It features trick-or-treating, Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published
Disney World cancels Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party [Video]

Disney World cancels Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Walt Disney World has announced that the 2020 'Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' at Magic Kingdom is canceled. Story: https://bit.ly/37P2BFx

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

RI issues tax refunds signed by Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse

 PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, rather than the state treasurer...
Seattle Times

Rhode Island Erroneously Mailed Checks Signed by Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse

 Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse are giving away money ... or so it seems after nearly 200 people in Rhode Island mistakenly received tax refund checks signed by the...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this