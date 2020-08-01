Global  
 

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thinks He's 'Too Fat,' Wants to Tackle Obesity

HNGN Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thinks He's 'Too Fat,' Wants to Tackle ObesityAfter recovering from COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a change of heart about health and weight. The Prime Minister posted a video on his Twitter account and is now advocating for the public to lose weight for health benefits and help the NHS.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson: We are looking at a resurgence of coronavirus

Boris Johnson: We are looking at a resurgence of coronavirus 01:02

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "we're not out of the woods" as he warnedthe public of a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic. During his visit toNorth Yorkshire, Mr Johnson said: "It's absolutely vital as a country that wecontinue to keep our focus and our discipline and that we don't...

