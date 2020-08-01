UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thinks He's 'Too Fat,' Wants to Tackle Obesity
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () After recovering from COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a change of heart about health and weight. The Prime Minister posted a video on his Twitter account and is now advocating for the public to lose weight for health benefits and help the NHS.
