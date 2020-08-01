|
Supreme Court Rules 5-4 To Resume Border Wall Construction
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court's conservative majority has given President Trump the go-ahead to resume construction of his border wall by using funds diverted from the defense department budget.
The court's 5-4 decision allows construction to go on as legal challenges continue. In June, a federal appeals court halted the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this