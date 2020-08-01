Supreme Court Rules 5-4 To Resume Border Wall Construction Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe Supreme Court's conservative majority has given President Trump the go-ahead to resume construction of his border wall by using funds diverted from the defense department budget.



The court's 5-4 decision allows construction to go on as legal challenges continue. In June, a federal appeals court halted the... Watch VideoThe Supreme Court's conservative majority has given President Trump the go-ahead to resume construction of his border wall by using funds diverted from the defense department budget.The court's 5-4 decision allows construction to go on as legal challenges continue. In June, a federal appeals court halted the 👓 View full article

