142 days later, NHL players back on the ice Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Exactly 142 days after the novel coronavirus forced a suspension of the NHL schedule, the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers went toe-to-toe in a barnstorming opening three minutes as the league's 24-team resumption kicked off in frenetic fashion. 👓 View full article

