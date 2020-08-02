UAE Starts Up First Nuclear Power Plant In Arab World Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The UAE has successfully started up operations at the Barakah nuclear power plant, the first in the Arab world.



The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said Tuesday that its operating and maintenance subsidiary Nawah successfully started up Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafrah Region of


