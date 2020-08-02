Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California fires: Thousands evacuated as 'Apple Fire' blaze spreads across 15,000 acres

Independent Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Heatwave combined with light winds could exacerbate out of control fire further, officials warn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Now 12,000 Acres, Apple Fire In Cherry Valley Forces Thousands Out Of Their Homes

Now 12,000 Acres, Apple Fire In Cherry Valley Forces Thousands Out Of Their Homes 04:11

 Around 8 p.m., officials reported the Apple Fire spread to 12,000 acres at 0% containment, nearly tripling in size from just a few hours earlier. Hermela Aregawi reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Evacuations Ordered As Apple Fire Burns 60 Acres In Cherry Valley, Threatens Homes [Video]

Evacuations Ordered As Apple Fire Burns 60 Acres In Cherry Valley, Threatens Homes

Three fires, possibly intentionally started, blacked more than 60 acres and threatened homes Friday in Cherry Valley, prompting evacuations on several residential streets.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:07Published
Wildfire season underway in California [Video]

Wildfire season underway in California

Wildfire season is underway in California. It burned 50 acres near the 405 near the city center on Tuesday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:13Published
El Sereno Fire Spreads Through the Hills [Video]

El Sereno Fire Spreads Through the Hills

Occurred on June 1, 2020 / Los Angeles, California, USA Info from Licensor: "This was the El Sereno fire in Los Angeles, California last night after an arsonist lit the fire."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 03:05Published

Tweets about this