22 Wilford Brimley Memes That Gave Us Diabetus Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The man, the myth, the legend, Wilford Brimley is here to tell you all about 'diabetus.' The man, the myth, the legend, Wilford Brimley is here to tell you all about 'diabetus.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this