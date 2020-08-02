|
|
|
France Testing Travelers From 16 Countries For Virus Upon Arrival
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoFrance is now testing travelers from 16 countries, including the U.S., for the coronavirus upon arrival at airports and ports.
Those who test positive must quarantine for 14 days. Due to pandemic precautions, France hasn't permitted general travel to those countries so the testing requirement mostly applies to...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|