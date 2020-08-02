Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pompeo says Trump to take broad action on Chinese software

Japan Today Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump plans to take action on a what he sees as a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump 01:53

 The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things, we have a couple of options. We are looking at a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok? [Video]

Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok. The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies. According to Gizmodo,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published
After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response [Video]

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response

US President Donald Trump has said that his government is looking at banning Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok. When asked a question on the issue, the US President said they are looking into..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published
US backs India: Trump's minister slams China's Ladakh move after app ban hint [Video]

US backs India: Trump's minister slams China's Ladakh move after app ban hint

US government reiterated its support for India amid tension with China. US Secretary of State slammed Beijing's 'aggressive action' in Ladakh. Mike Pompeo had earlier supported India's move to ban 59..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Pompeo: Trump to Act on Chinese Software Companies in Coming Days

 President Donald Trump will take action shortly on Chinese software companies that are feeding data directly to the Beijing government, posing a risk to U.S....
Newsmax


Tweets about this