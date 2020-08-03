Global  
 

NASA Astronauts Splash Down After First Commercial Crew Flight To Space Station

Eurasia Review Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
NASA Astronauts Splash Down After First Commercial Crew Flight To Space StationTwo NASA astronauts splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday for the first time in a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft, returning from the International Space Station to complete a test flight that marks a new era in human spaceflight.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon, carrying Robert Behnken and Douglas...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years

Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years 01:37

 Two Nasa astronauts will make the first splashdown return in 45 years afterSpaceX’s astronaut carrier the Crew Dragon successfully undocked from theInternational Space Station (ISS) and began its journey back to Earth, SpaceXsaid. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley made history on May 30 when...

NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month..

SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on Aug 02 in splashdown into Gulf of Mexico. Capsule has been opened and NASA..

SpaceX Crew Dragon Completes Historic Mission

SpaceX Crew Dragon Completes Historic Mission

NASA astronauts safely splash down after first commercial crew flight to space station

 Two NASA astronauts splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday for the first time in a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft, returning...
Science Daily

Astronauts Ready For Re-Entry On Final Leg Of SpaceX Test Flight: Coming Home

 They are ready for re-entry. NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are preparing to leave the International Space Station this evening and begin...
cbs4.com

NASA announces astronauts for second SpaceX Crew Dragon flight to International Space Station

 NASA announced on Tuesday the astronauts who will fly aboard the SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station next spring.
FOXNews.com


