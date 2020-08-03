NASA Astronauts Splash Down After First Commercial Crew Flight To Space Station Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Two NASA astronauts splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday for the first time in a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft, returning from the International Space Station to complete a test flight that marks a new era in human spaceflight.



SpaceX's Crew Dragon, carrying Robert Behnken and Douglas... Two NASA astronauts splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday for the first time in a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft, returning from the International Space Station to complete a test flight that marks a new era in human spaceflight.SpaceX's Crew Dragon, carrying Robert Behnken and Douglas 👓 View full article

