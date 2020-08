Singapore to make travelers wear electronic tags to enforce quarantine Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Singapore will make some incoming travelers wear an electronic monitoring device to ensure that they comply with coronavirus quarantines as the city-state gradually reopens its borders, authorities said… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sociability Singapore to make some travelers wear electronic tags to enforce quarantine: https://t.co/BjWE1QwHrC 19 minutes ago