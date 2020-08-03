Viral video shows woman vegetable vendor feeding grains to peacock
Monday, 3 August 2020 () After a video of a *peacock eating rice* from a man's palm went viral, another video showing a woman vegetable vendor feeding a peacock with her hands on the streets of Rajasthan is winning hearts online. The heartwarming video was shared by a Twitter user who said, "She is rich by heart."
