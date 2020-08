Majority Say They Want to See Trump’s Taxes, Many Think Returns Would Hurt Reelection Chances



Following a recent Supreme Court hearing, two-thirds of Americans say they would like to have a look at President Trump’s much debated tax returns. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:18 Published 3 weeks ago

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters



The Supreme Court granted states the right to punish electors who do not fulfil pledges to vote for a state's popular vote winner in presidential elections. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published on July 7, 2020