John Hume, Northern Irish Catholic leader and Nobel Peace laureate, dies at 83

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies at 92



Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of slain President John F. Kennedy, who as U.S. ambassador to Ireland in the 1990s played a pivotal role in the Northern Irish peace process, died on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43 Published on June 18, 2020

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Northern Irish Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume dies - family John Hume, the Northern Irish politician who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his role in the British province's peace process, has died aged 83, his family...

News24 3 hours ago



Irish Nobel Peace laureate John Hume dies John Hume was a 1998 Nobel peace prize recipient for his efforts to bring peace to Northern Ireland after decades of conflict.

Deutsche Welle 1 hour ago



Nobel Laureate John Hume, who worked to end Northern Ireland violence, passes away Politician John Hume, who won Nobel Peace Prize for work to end violence in his native Northern Ireland, has died, his family said. He was 83. The Ca

Hindu 3 hours ago





Tweets about this