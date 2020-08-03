John Hume, Northern Irish Catholic leader and Nobel Peace laureate, dies at 83
Monday, 3 August 2020 () John Hume, a key Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's 1998 Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, died on Monday at the age of 83, his SDLP party said.
