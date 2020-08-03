Global  
 

John Hume, Northern Irish Catholic leader and Nobel Peace laureate, dies at 83

CBC.ca Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
John Hume, a key Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's 1998 Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, died on Monday at the age of 83, his SDLP party said.
 Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years. The formerFoyle MP had dementia and was cared for in the Owen Mor nursing home...

