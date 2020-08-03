Coronavirus deaths in Iran three times the official numbers, leaked report claims
Monday, 3 August 2020 () While it is no secret that Iran has been the hardest-hit country in the Middle East when it comes to coronavirus – officially termed COVID-19 – infections and deaths, new data shows that the fatality rate is some three times what government officials have claimed.
CNN reports that with a death toll of over 153,000, the US has reported more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 than anywhere else in the world.
Now, CNN reports that updated models show..