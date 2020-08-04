Big blow to Indian IT professionals as US President Donald Trump bans hiring H1-B visa holders for federal contracts
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () In a major disappointment for Indian IT professionals, US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 3) signed an executive order banning federal agencies from hiring H1-B visa holders for federal contracts.
