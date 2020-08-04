Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Conversation: Why Melbourne's stage 4 lockdown should cover all of Victoria

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
The Conversation: Why Melbourne's stage 4 lockdown should cover all of VictoriaCOMMENT: The restrictions in place for metropolitan Melbourne now are in some ways stricter than those that were in force during New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown. A curfew is in place and most people have to wear masks when they...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Australia: Lockdown reinstated amid second COVID-19 wave

Australia: Lockdown reinstated amid second COVID-19 wave 05:46

 The Australian state of Victoria has ordered large parts of its economy to close after introduction of a nightly curfew.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Victoria police officer brutally bashed by Melbourne anti-masker

 A Victoria Police officer had her head bashed into concrete by a woman who refused to wear a mask in line with coronavirus restrictions.
SBS

Victorians breaching self-isolation orders now face $5000 fines as 11 deaths and 439 new coronavirus cases recorded

 A further 11 people linked to aged care facilities have died of coronavirus overnight in Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews announced as he delivered the hard-hit..
SBS

Three men caught sneaking into Queensland from Victorian hotspots without undergoing quarantine

 Three men have been issued court notices after allegedly trying to sneak back into Queensland from hotspots in Victoria without undergoing quarantine.
SBS

Victoria records 11 deaths and 439 new coronavirus cases as Melbourne prepares for industry shutdowns

 A further 11 people linked to aged care facilities have died of coronavirus in Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews announced as he delivered the hard-hit state's..
SBS

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

New Zealand moved to its own Stage 4 with less than 100 daily cases. Should Victoria have acted sooner?

 Stubbornly high levels of community transmission eventually forced the Victorian government's hand on Stage 4 restrictions.
SBS

'Structural racism': Woeful Maori, Pasifika representation in NZ science

 Māori and Pasifika scientists have been "severely" under-represented at the country's universities and research institutes – a dismal and continuing trend one..
New Zealand Herald

Human-induced climate change is causing 'extreme' melting in New Zealand glaciers

 The study is only the second to draw a direct link between glacier melt and human-induced climate change.
SBS

Snapchat is adding a TikTok-style music feature

 Snapchat will soon let you add music to the videos you record, making it the latest social app to take on TikTok by offering the ability to embed popular songs...
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

[CDATA[Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown]] [Video]

[CDATA[Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:55Published
Why is Australia’s second biggest city back in coronavirus lockdown? [Video]

Why is Australia’s second biggest city back in coronavirus lockdown?

Metropolitan Melbourne returned to lockdown on 8 July after Victoria recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus since the start of the week, which was at the time the highest daily increase since the..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 04:58Published
Why is Australia’s second biggest city back in coronavirus lockdown? – video explainer [Video]

Why is Australia’s second biggest city back in coronavirus lockdown? – video explainer

Metropolitan Melbourne returned to lockdown on 8 July after Victoria recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus since the start of the week, which was at the time the highest daily increase since the..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 04:59Published

Tweets about this