There might never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19: WHO chief

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Monday said although a number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials, there is no "silver bullet" at the moment, and there might never be for Covid-19.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference that for now, stopping Covid-19...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: WHO Warns There May Never Be A 'Silver Bullet' for COVID-19

WHO Warns There May Never Be A 'Silver Bullet' for COVID-19 00:55

 WHO Warns There May Never Be A 'Silver Bullet' for COVID-19 The World Health Organization has warned that despite the progress in vaccine research, the road to normality remains far off. WHO's Tedros Adhanom, via virtual news briefing WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan emphasized the importance of...

