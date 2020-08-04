There might never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19: WHO chief
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Monday said although a number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials, there is no "silver bullet" at the moment, and there might never be for Covid-19.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference that for now, stopping Covid-19...
