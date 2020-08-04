|
Census Bureau Shortening Counting Operation For 2020 Census
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Census Bureau is shortening its counting operation.
The bureau's field data collection will end by Sept. 30, and people must respond to the survey using the self-response options by that date. You can respond online, by phone or mail.
At the start of the pandemic, the bureau announced it was adjusting its...
