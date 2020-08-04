Trump once more wishes Ghislaine Maxwell 'well,' and says Epstein may have been killed Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

In an interview with Axios political reporter Jonathan Swan Monday night on HBO, U.S. president Donald Trump once again wished accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell “well.”



Maxwell was arrested recently in New Hampshire, and stands accused of facilitating pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of young women. Trump had already once made headlines by wishing the one-time British socialite well, and on Monday doubled down on those remarks.



The latest controversy arose when Swan listed Maxwell’s charges in the interview, to which Trump countered, “I don’t know that.”



When Swan asked why the U.S. president would wish Maxwell well, Trump replied: “Her friend or her boyfriend was either killed or committed suicide in jail. She’s now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well, I wish you well, I wish a lot of people well.”







Trump again wishes Ghislaine Maxwell well pic.twitter.com/whWhZoO4mC



— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 4, 2020



He continued: “I do wish her well. I’m not looking for anything bad for her. I’m not looking anything bad for anybody.” The full interview can be found here .



Maxwell was arrested on July 2 by the FBI in New Hampshire and charged with enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children and perjury. On July 14, a New York judge denied her bail. Maxwell was for decades an associate of Epstein, the disgraced financier who faced federal sex trafficking charges but killed himself in a U.S. prison in August of last year, before he could face trial.



Two weeks ago at a COVID-19 press briefing, Trump told reporters: “I’ve met (Maxwell) numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is.”



Virginia Roberts Guiffre, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, detailed alleged grooming and recruitment by Maxwell in unsealed court documents which were released last week. She said she came into contact with the pair when she worked as a towel girl at Trump’s Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago club.



Maxwell’s trial is scheduled for July 2021. 👓 View full article

