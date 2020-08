The Imminent Tough Times For Hong Kong’s Financial Sector – Analysis Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

By He Jun*



After the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, the geopolitical game between China and the Western countries led by the United States has entered a new stage. As always, the U.S. has resorted to its usual tactics - the U.S. Congress has passed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which will become law when... By He Jun*After the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, the geopolitical game between China and the Western countries led by the United States has entered a new stage. As always, the U.S. has resorted to its usual tactics - the U.S. Congress has passed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which will become law when 👓 View full article