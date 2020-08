News24.com | Al Jazeera's Malaysian office raided over documentary Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Malaysian authorities raided Al Jazeera's Kuala Lumpur office Tuesday and seized computers as part of an investigation into a documentary about migrants that angered the government, drawing condemnation from the broadcaster. 👓 View full article

