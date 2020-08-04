Global  
 

Factory exposion in China's Hubei province kills at least 6, report says

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Six people were killed and four others injured in an explosion Tuesday at a chemical factory near the Chinese city of Wuhan, according to a report.
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Chemical factory explodes in central China, killing six

Chemical factory explodes in central China, killing six 00:39

 A chemical factory exploded, killing six people and injuring four in central China. The video, shot in the city of Xiantao in Hubei Province on August 3, shows thick smoke coming out of the building and rising into the sky after the explosion. An ambulance was seen leaving the factory with...

