A chemical factory exploded, killing six people and injuring four in central China.
The video, shot in the city of Xiantao in Hubei Province on August 3, shows thick smoke coming out of the building and rising into the sky after the explosion.
An ambulance was seen leaving the factory with...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Vanessa Bassi Factory exposion in China's Hubei province kills at least 6, report says | Fox News https://t.co/d0v33cgxuk 5 hours ago
🕸 The Web of Slime 🕸 Factory exposion in China's Hubei province kills at least 6, report says https://t.co/E8B27RSPoY 13 hours ago
Today Global News Factory exposion in China's Hubei province kills at least 6, report says Amazon, Bird box, credit karma, Features,… https://t.co/KIFYyzk1oO 14 hours ago
Errollian A. Chans Factory exposion in China's Hubei province kills at least 6, report says https://t.co/93UZ7yQSBO #FoxNews15 hours ago
larry Factory exposion in China's Hubei province kills at least 6, report says https://t.co/kDL3EN04kj #FoxNews16 hours ago
Sue Phillips RT @Delgadoes4: Factory exposion in China's Hubei province kills at least 6, report says | Fox News https://t.co/RtTEq1zNP5 17 hours ago
delGODoes 𝒢𝒪𝒟 𝒻𝒾𝓇𝓈𝓉 Factory exposion in China's Hubei province kills at least 6, report says | Fox News https://t.co/RtTEq1zNP5 17 hours ago
ModerateNerdWit Factory exposion in China's Hubei province kills at least 6, report says https://t.co/vdBaBJP6uk 18 hours ago