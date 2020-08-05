Global  
 

Dr. Martin Luther King’s Niece Criticizes Obama For Divisive John Lewis Eulogy – OpEd

Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Dr. Martin Luther King’s Niece Criticizes Obama For Divisive John Lewis Eulogy – OpEdEarlier this week, Barack Obama turned the John Lewis eulogy into an opportunity to attack President Trump. Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr., blasted Obama for this.

“I guess we should have expected that the left, including President Obama, would take that occasion for a political moment,” Alveda King said...
