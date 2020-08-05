Dr. Martin Luther King’s Niece Criticizes Obama For Divisive John Lewis Eulogy – OpEd
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Earlier this week, Barack Obama turned the John Lewis eulogy into an opportunity to attack President Trump. Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr., blasted Obama for this.
“I guess we should have expected that the left, including President Obama, would take that occasion for a political moment,” Alveda King said...
