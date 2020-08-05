Global  
 

Horror as burned kitten found dumped in wheelie bin with fireworks taped to fur

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Horror as burned kitten found dumped in wheelie bin with fireworks taped to furWARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES Animal lovers have been left furious and heartbroken after a little kitten was found with horrific burns after she was dumped in a rubbish bin with fireworks strapped to her fur.On July 27, Queensland's...
