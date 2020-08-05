Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beirut explosion kills 78, over 4,000 injured; Lebanon expects toll to rise

Zee News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
It was the most powerful explosion in years in Beirut, which is already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Massive & Deadly Explosion Rocks Beirut

Massive & Deadly Explosion Rocks Beirut 01:31

 CBS4's Natalie Brand reports the exact cause of the blast is unknown.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave' [Video]

Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave'

A former San Diegan who lives 3 miles from the site of a deadly, massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, is describing the terrifying moments of the blast.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:48Published
Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast [Video]

Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast

GRAPHIC WARNING: Lebanon's prime minister demanded full accountability after an enormous lethal blast in Beirut razed parts of the city to the ground, as captured on video. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published
Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack' [Video]

Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast a massive explosion that killed dozens of people and wounded thousands in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as a possible attack and offered U.S. help.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this