Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beirut explosion: World leaders offer help, support to Lebanon

DNA Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Lebanon's capital Beirut was hit by an explosion that left over 70 people dead and thousands injured.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Massive & Deadly Explosion Rocks Beirut

Massive & Deadly Explosion Rocks Beirut 01:31

 CBS4's Natalie Brand reports the exact cause of the blast is unknown.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave' [Video]

Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave'

A former San Diegan who lives 3 miles from the site of a deadly, massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, is describing the terrifying moments of the blast.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:48Published
Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast [Video]

Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast

GRAPHIC WARNING: Lebanon's prime minister demanded full accountability after an enormous lethal blast in Beirut razed parts of the city to the ground, as captured on video. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published
Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack' [Video]

Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast a massive explosion that killed dozens of people and wounded thousands in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as a possible attack and offered U.S. help.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

After Beirut explosion, Lebanon turns to St Charbel

 Religious leaders have called for prayer, and tomorrow will be a national day of mourning
Catholic Herald


Tweets about this

coastaldigest

coastaldigest.com World leaders offer help, support to Lebanon in wake of Beirut explosion https://t.co/cXo58hyCz0 18 minutes ago

NOthUmeroUs

😼 RT @newscomauHQ: While other world leaders were offering their condolences in response to the horrific Beirut explosion, @realDonaldTrump w… 21 minutes ago

BriereBear

J.J. World leaders express sorrow, offer help (21:22) after #BeirutExplosion. @realDonaldTrump said it looks like "an a… https://t.co/BUa7c1bHY8 22 minutes ago

TradCatFem

TradCatFem🌹🙏🌹 RT @CatholicHerald: Christian leaders in Lebanon and around the world have called for prayer after today’s massive explosion in Beirut, whi… 45 minutes ago

christopherneff

Dr. Chris Pepin-Neff 🏳️‍🌈 Last week's Queer Politics Webinar organized by @AndyReynoldsPU featured a speaker from Beirut, whose house was hea… https://t.co/2PhLnw7pq1 1 hour ago

LetusdiscussM

MASK RT @ShreeAna1: Leaders across the globe offer support as Lebanese officials warn the number of dead and w @AJEnglish https://t.co/pRlfPiy6Q… 1 hour ago

ShreeAna1

Shree Ana Leaders across the globe offer support as Lebanese officials warn the number of dead and w @AJEnglish… https://t.co/5qRa6p8lFF 2 hours ago

SpazianiG

SpazianiG Beirut explosion: offers of help pour in from international community. UAE leaders wish 'patience and solace' for p… https://t.co/nAPyQnMdcE 2 hours ago