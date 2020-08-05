|
|
|
Beirut explosion: World leaders offer help, support to Lebanon
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Lebanon's capital Beirut was hit by an explosion that left over 70 people dead and thousands injured.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast
GRAPHIC WARNING: Lebanon's prime minister demanded full accountability after an enormous lethal blast in Beirut razed parts of the city to the ground, as captured on video. Gavino Garay has more.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:18Published
|
Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'
President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast a massive explosion that killed dozens of people and wounded thousands in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as a possible attack and offered U.S. help.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|