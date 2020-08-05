Fatal Beirut Explosion Kills At Least 70, Injures 4,000 After Dangerous Materials Ignited Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

A massive explosion in Beirut killed more than 70 people and injured at least 4,000 in the port of the city. Officials believe the blast was caused by stored dangerous materials that been kept since 2014. A massive explosion in Beirut killed more than 70 people and injured at least 4,000 in the port of the city. Officials believe the blast was caused by stored dangerous materials that been kept since 2014. 👓 View full article

