Covid 19 coronavirus: Aussie reporter's viral Donald Trump interview sparks hundreds of memes

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Aussie reporter's viral Donald Trump interview sparks hundreds of memesA respected Aussie reporter's excruciating interview with US President Donald Trump has gone viral and is producing hundreds of memes.Trump sat down with Axios's national political correspondent Jonathan Swan, which was aired...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump argues with reporter over Covid-19 death numbers

Donald Trump argues with reporter over Covid-19 death numbers 00:59

 US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Axios political reporterJonathan Swan, said the United States has better numbers than many othernations in terms of coronavirus deaths. He pointed out the number of deaths asa percentage of coronavirus cases.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Chasm grows between Trump and US government experts

 In the early days of the coronavirus crisis, US President Donald Trump was flanked in the White House briefing room by a team of public health experts in a..
New Zealand Herald

Department of Homeland Security should be dismantled, former national security official says

 There have been growing calls to dismantle the Department of Homeland Security, as the Trump administration deploys federal agents to crack down on crime...
CBS News
Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well [Video]

Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well

President Donald Trump has revealed why he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well after she was arrested. Last month, when asked about Maxwell's arrest, Trump told reporters: 'I just wish her well, frankly.' According to CNN, it's because he says he doesn't want her to die in jail like her former boyfriend and alleged accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein. Trump made the remarks in an interview with "Axios on HBO" that aired Monday night.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
Trump: Voting By Mail Is Just Fine, If It's Done In A Red State [Video]

Trump: Voting By Mail Is Just Fine, If It's Done In A Red State

US President Donald Trump has recently begun laying the groundwork for casting doubt on election results. The doubt, he has argued, would be legitimate if counting mail-in ballots delays the declaration of a winner. But according to CNN, Trump on Tuesday made an apparent about-face on the issue--at least with respect to Florida. He claimed Florida's election system is 'safe and secure' and encouraged Floridians to vote by mail.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Axios (website) American news and information website

Trump says U.S. coronavirus pandemic is "under control" despite rising death toll

 In a recent interview with Axios on HBO, President Trump continues to say that the coronavirus is under control in the United States despite the surge of..
CBS News
Axios Reporter Schools Journalists In How To Handle Trump In An Interview [Video]

Axios Reporter Schools Journalists In How To Handle Trump In An Interview

Many reporters who interview US President Donald Trump have no interest in challenging him when he utters untruths or factual errors. But even if they do, Trump can defeat them by saying something dishonest, then quickly moving on to other untruths before the interviewer reacts. However, in an interview with the president on Monday, Axios reporter Jonathan Swan revealed the magic words that held Trump's feet to the fire. They are: Who? What? How? And...No.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Apple is not interested in buying TikTok

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple says it’s not interested in acquiring TikTok, despite an Axios report that named the company as a..
The Verge

President Trump Suggests Jeffrey Epstein Might've Been Killed in Jail

 President Trump is doubling down on his well-wishes for alleged child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars -- his reason ... Jeffrey Epstein might've..
TMZ.com

Jonathan Swan Australian journalist

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian reporter Jonathan Swan corners Donald Trump on pandemic

 Sometimes it is practically impossible to distil Donald Trump's public appearances into coherent, easily digestible news stories.That was the case back in June,..
New Zealand Herald

WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal [Video]

WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal

The Trump administration was at a loss on Tuesday over the president's suggestion to shake down Microsoft in its proposed purchase of Chinese app TikTok. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:48Published
Neil Young Sues Donald Trump Campaign, 'Veep' Team on President Trump Axios Interview & More | THR News [Video]

Neil Young Sues Donald Trump Campaign, 'Veep' Team on President Trump Axios Interview & More | THR News

Neil Young is suing President Donald Trump's campaign, and the 'Veep' team weighs in on those President Trump Axios interview comparisons. These are the top new stories for August 4th.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:14Published
Michael Williams speaks with Eric Trump [Video]

Michael Williams speaks with Eric Trump

Michael Williams talked online with Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s sons.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 11:13Published

Jonathan Swan: Trump ‘Is Not Confronting Reality’ on Covid, Credible Public Health Experts Aren’t Saying There’s ‘Danger to Testing Too Much’

 Axios' *Jonathan Swan* appeared on MSNBC Tuesday night to break down his remarkable interview with *President Donald Trump* on The Last Word, guest-hosted by...
Mediaite

'You can't do that': Donald Trump shuts down over coronavirus death rate

 US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Axios political reporter Jonathan Swan, said the United States has better numbers than many other nations in...
SBS Also reported by •Mediaite

