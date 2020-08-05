Global  
 

Lebanese confront devastation after massive Beirut explosion

Japan Today Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital,…
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Massive & Deadly Explosion Rocks Beirut

Massive & Deadly Explosion Rocks Beirut 01:31

 CBS4's Natalie Brand reports the exact cause of the blast is unknown.

Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave' [Video]

Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave'

A former San Diegan who lives 3 miles from the site of a deadly, massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, is describing the terrifying moments of the blast.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:48Published
Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack' [Video]

Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast a massive explosion that killed dozens of people and wounded thousands in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as a possible attack and offered U.S. help.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Massive explosion hits Beirut port area [Video]

Massive explosion hits Beirut port area

A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

Lebanese survey devastation after massive Beirut explosion; at least 100 dead

 Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital,...
