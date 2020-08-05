Lebanese confront devastation after massive Beirut explosion

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former San Diegan describes Beirut explosion 'shock wave'



A former San Diegan who lives 3 miles from the site of a deadly, massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, is describing the terrifying moments of the blast. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 00:48 Published 4 hours ago Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'



President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast a massive explosion that killed dozens of people and wounded thousands in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as a possible attack and offered U.S. help. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05 Published 7 hours ago Massive explosion hits Beirut port area



A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:53 Published 8 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Lebanese survey devastation after massive Beirut explosion; at least 100 dead Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital,...

CTV News 18 minutes ago





Tweets about this